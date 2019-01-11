Israeli Forces Round up 18 Palestinians in Overnight Raids

Israeli forces arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Association, an NGO, said Thursday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The association said in a statement:

“Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians in raids carried out in Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron and other parts of the West Bank.”

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians from the West Bank as part of a large-scale raid on various areas of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, including house searches and arrests. MOST of them are children!#IsraeliCrimes #StopArmingIsrael pic.twitter.com/Aj6p6slzEu — Women For Palestine (@WomenForPal) January 9, 2019

Another eight Palestinians were detained in Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, and Qalqiliya, it added.

The Israeli army frequently conducts arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 52 women, 270 minors and six lawmakers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)