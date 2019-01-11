Israeli Forces Round up 18 Palestinians in Overnight Raids

January 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers arresting and beating a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces arrested 18 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoners Association, an NGO, said Thursday, reports Anadolu Agency.

The association said in a statement:

“Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians in raids carried out in Ramallah, Bethlehem and Hebron and other parts of the West Bank.”

Another eight Palestinians were detained in Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem, and Qalqiliya, it added.

The Israeli army frequently conducts arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 6,000 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including 52 women, 270 minors and six lawmakers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.