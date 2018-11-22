Israeli Forces Run Over Palestinian Youth in Hebron

A 21-year-old Palestinian was run over by an Israeli army vehicle as he attempted to cross a road, on Thursday, north of in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that the Palestinian, who was identified as Rashed Abu Aram, 21, was injured and transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

PRCS confirmed that Abu Aram suffered moderate injuries.

Israeli forces along with military vehicles stormed Hebron City earlier and roamed through the streets.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)