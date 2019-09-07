Israeli Forces Seal off West Bank Village

September 7, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces seal off the village of Azzun, in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces sealed off today the village of Azzun, near Qalqilia city in the northern West Bank, after two Jewish settlers were allegedly stabbed by a village resident, said Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Hasan Shbeita, a local activist, told WAFA that following the incident, Israeli forces beefed up their presence in and around the village, set up checkpoints at the northern and western entrances and stopped cars and inspected passengers’ identity papers.

Israeli media claimed that two Israeli settlers were stabbed and injured, one of them seriously, while they were in the village. The alleged attacker reportedly remains at large.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.