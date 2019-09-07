Israeli Forces Seal off West Bank Village

Israeli forces sealed off today the village of Azzun, near Qalqilia city in the northern West Bank, after two Jewish settlers were allegedly stabbed by a village resident, said Israeli and Palestinian sources.

Hasan Shbeita, a local activist, told WAFA that following the incident, Israeli forces beefed up their presence in and around the village, set up checkpoints at the northern and western entrances and stopped cars and inspected passengers’ identity papers.

Israeli media claimed that two Israeli settlers were stabbed and injured, one of them seriously, while they were in the village. The alleged attacker reportedly remains at large.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)