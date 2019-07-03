Israeli Forces Seize Water Irrigation Network in Jordan Valley

July 3, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces regularly confiscate meters of water pipes in the Jordan Valley. (Photo: Activestills.org)

Israeli forces seized a water network used for irrigating grape trees in the village of al-Jiftlik in the Jordan Valley, according to local activist Aref Daraghmeh.

Daraghmeh told WAFA that Israeli forces raided the village and seized the network that belonged to a local farmer who used it for eight years to irrigate around 30 dunums of his land planted with grape vines.

He expressed concern that the crop, which is beginning to bloom, may go to waste without the water.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

