Israeli Forces, Settlers Attack Palestinian Activists Planting Olive Trees (VIDEO)

February 29, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A Palestinian farmer targeted by Israeli soldiers for planting olive trees near Tubas, Jordan Valley. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian activists planting olive trees in an area to the east of Tubas, in the northern Jordan Valley, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces attacked and dispersed activists participating in the tree planting event, which was called for by the anti-settlement and apartheid wall committee and national factions.

No injuries or arrests were reported.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

