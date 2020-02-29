Israeli Forces, Settlers Attack Palestinian Activists Planting Olive Trees (VIDEO)

Israeli forces attacked Palestinian activists planting olive trees in an area to the east of Tubas, in the northern Jordan Valley, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces attacked and dispersed activists participating in the tree planting event, which was called for by the anti-settlement and apartheid wall committee and national factions.

# Watch settler provocations of Palestinian citizens in the Ain El-Sakot area of Tubas pic.twitter.com/KqxOJVAoTy — noor gaza🇵🇸✌❤ (@noorgaza123) February 29, 2020

No injuries or arrests were reported.

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

Palestinians try to plant olive trees during a protest against the expropriation of Palestinian land in the West Bank city of Tubas,#Palestine pic.twitter.com/zjy1oPWRAg — Lance Dyer (@Lance63) February 29, 2020

For the Apartheid Wall to be built, tens of thousands of olive trees, some of which were 600-years-old, were uprooted by Israeli bulldozers.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)