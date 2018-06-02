Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian in Occupied West Bank (VIDEO)

Rami Sabarnah, 35, was shot dead by Israeli Forces in Al Khalil, Hebron, on June 2. (Photo: via Facebook)

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the southern occupied West Bank city of Al Khalil (Hebron).

Residents identified the man as construction worker Ramy Sabarnah, 35, who was working on a site in the old city of Al Khalil when he was shot on Saturday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The moment fascists pulling out my cousin's body Rami Sabarnah from the bulldozer he drove after they executed him today…

Citing eyewitnesses, WAFA reported that Sabreen was shot after he did not hear the Israeli soldiers’ commands to stop his vehicle, which was being used at the construction site. The witnesses told WAFA that Sabreen did not pose a threat to the soldiers.  

The Israeli army said in a statement that the man was shot after he attempted to “run over” soldiers with his vehicle. It added that no soldiers were injured.  

WAFA also reported that soldiers prevented emergency services from reaching the site where the shooting occurred.

