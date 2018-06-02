Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the southern occupied West Bank city of Al Khalil (Hebron).

#Palestine || Israeli occupation forces shot and killed 37 years old Palestinian young man Rami Sabarnah who is working on a small bulldozer in a project near Al Ibrahimi mosque .#BREAKING #UPDATE #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/dm6I4Jb2uo — Samira Mousa (@SamiraMousa7) June 2, 2018

Residents identified the man as construction worker Ramy Sabarnah, 35, who was working on a site in the old city of Al Khalil when he was shot on Saturday, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The moment fascists pulling out my cousin's body Rami Sabarnah from the bulldozer he drove after they executed him today… Gepostet von Younes Arar am Samstag, 2. Juni 2018

Citing eyewitnesses, WAFA reported that Sabreen was shot after he did not hear the Israeli soldiers’ commands to stop his vehicle, which was being used at the construction site. The witnesses told WAFA that Sabreen did not pose a threat to the soldiers.

The Israeli army said in a statement that the man was shot after he attempted to “run over” soldiers with his vehicle. It added that no soldiers were injured.

Israeli army says Palestinian shot dead during car-ramming attempt in Hebron https://t.co/Umh9lolytK pic.twitter.com/YpkcFCvpyl — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) June 2, 2018

WAFA also reported that soldiers prevented emergency services from reaching the site where the shooting occurred.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)