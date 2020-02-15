Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Child in East Jerusalem

February 15, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Malek Issa was shot in the head while returning home from school in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya. (Photo: via Twitter)

A Palestinian minor was shot and injured by Israeli soldiers in the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhood of al-Issawiya, according to local witnesses.

The child, who has been identified as Malek Issa, was returning home from school when he was shot in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet.

Malek was transferred to the Hadassah Medical Center for treatment.

His medical condition remains unknown until the moment.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

