Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Man near Hebron

A Palestinian was shot and injured Sunday evening by Israeli forces’ live fire in the town of Beit Ummar, in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), said a local activist.

Mohammed Awad, a media activist, said Israeli forces stationed near the Jewish settlement of Karmi Tzur, built illegally on Palestinian land to the south of Hebron, opened fire at Abdallah Abu Mariya, 21, shooting him in the thigh. Forces used a gun suppressor in the shooting.

He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)