Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Protesters in West Bank

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

At least eight Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli army gunfire on Friday in different parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Anadolu Agency reports.

Three protesters were injured by metal ammunition while five others were hurt by rubber bullets in the town of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah, the PRC said in a statement.

Twenty other demonstrators received medical treatment after suffering the effects of excessive teargas, it added.

Along with Al-Mughayyir, clashes between heavily-armed Israeli troops and stone-throwing Palestinian protesters were reported Friday in the West Bank towns of Nilin, Ras Karkar, and Kafr Qaddoum.

The Israeli army — using teargas and rubber bullets — typically disperses anti-occupation protests held across the occupied West Bank following Friday prayers.

