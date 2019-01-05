Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Protesters in West Bank

At least eight Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli army gunfire on Friday in different parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC), Anadolu Agency reports.

Three protesters were injured by metal ammunition while five others were hurt by rubber bullets in the town of Al-Mughayyir east of Ramallah, the PRC said in a statement.

Anadolu news agency: 28 Palestinians were injured and dozens suffocated when the Israeli occupation forces fired bullets & gas grenades at participants in the "March of Return" near the eastern border of the besieged Gaza Strip and in confrontations in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/aDyunyOMix — amsiiraq (@amsiiraqEn) January 5, 2019

Twenty other demonstrators received medical treatment after suffering the effects of excessive teargas, it added.

Along with Al-Mughayyir, clashes between heavily-armed Israeli troops and stone-throwing Palestinian protesters were reported Friday in the West Bank towns of Nilin, Ras Karkar, and Kafr Qaddoum.

*Israeli forces shoot, injure Palestinian protestors in West Bank.* At least eight Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli forces gunfire on Friday in different parts of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC) pic.twitter.com/tHtyaalBGW — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) January 5, 2019

The Israeli army — using teargas and rubber bullets — typically disperses anti-occupation protests held across the occupied West Bank following Friday prayers.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)