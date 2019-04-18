Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Student near Bethlehem (VIDEO)

A Palestinian student was shot and injured with Israeli live fire, n Tuqu village, near Bethlehem. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A Palestinian student was shot and injured with Israeli live fire, on Thursday afternoon, in Tuqu village, southeast of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

According to local sources, following funeral processions of a Palestinian teacher, clashes broke out among Israeli forces and Palestinian students, during which soldiers fired live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, and tear-gas bombs.

Sources said that Israeli forces detained one of the students; however, the soldiers opened fire at him from a point-blank range as he attempted to flee, critically injuring him.

Sources added that Israeli forces prevented Tuqu residents from helping the student and ambulances from reaching him to provide first aid.

Medical sources confirmed that the student was shot and injured in his thigh and that the Israeli live bullet hit a main artery causing heavy bleeding.

The Palestinian teacher, Fatima Suleiman, 42, was killed earlier on Thursday after a Jewish settler allegedly rammed his vehicle into her after she was getting out of her vehicle in Tuqu village.

The Israeli settler immediately fled the scene.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

