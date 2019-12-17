Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Workers near Apartheid Wall

Three Palestinian workers were injured and many others suffocated from teargas inhalation, as Israeli army opened fire at Palestinians trying to enter Israel in northern West Bank, according to witnesses.

Three Palestinians were reportedly wounded during an Israeli crackdown on Palestinian workers in northern Tulkarem this morning. pic.twitter.com/hJII0UVFDV — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) December 17, 2019

Israeli forces manning a metal gate in the barrier north of the village of Qaffin, north of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm, opened fire at workers who gathered near the gate hoping to get a chance to enter Israel for work.

Witnesses told WAFA that the soldiers opened fire at the workers, injuring one and held him while preventing people from providing him with first aid.

How the Israeli occupation hinders the daily life of Palestinians 👇#IOF forcibly stopped Palestinian workers from continuing their work at a spring of water in Qaryut village near #Nablus city. pic.twitter.com/aQha0xc8Oy — moneeb saada (@moneeb_saada) December 16, 2019

Meanwhile, a number of workers suffered from suffocation due to inhaling the tear gas fired at them by Israeli soldiers as they gathered near the metal gate.

Israeli forces have recently and continuously been targeting Palestinian workers in that area and other nearby locations as they try to enter Israel for work.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)