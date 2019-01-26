Israeli Forces Shoot, Kill Palestinian in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli police during a high-speed chase, on predawn Saturday, near the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, in the central occupied West Bank.

The Israeli police said in a statement that they opened fire towards a suspicious vehicle near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem under the pretext of posing a threat to members of the Israeli police situated in the area.

*Israeli Police Kills A Palestinian In Jerusalem* Israeli police officers shot and killed, on Saturday at dawn, a young Palestinian man, after the officers opened fire at his car in Bab al-‘Amoud (Damascus Gate) area, in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/J5Lf7h3BX1 — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) January 26, 2019

The statement added that the Palestinian was a West Bank resident and entered Jerusalem without an Israeli entry permit.

Palestinian security sources identified the killed Palestinian as Riyad Muhammad Hamad Shamasneh, from the Qatanna village, northwest of the Jerusalem district.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)