Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian near Nablus

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian man in an alleged car-ramming attempt in the occupied West Bank today as reported on Anadolu Agency.

Israeli army says Palestinian shot trying to run over soldiers, civilians in West Bank https://t.co/eWogZpTUD8 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) December 26, 2018

In a statement, the army said the Palestinian man had attempted to run over a group of settlers and soldiers at a bus stop near the city of Nablus.

Israeli media said the Palestinian was moderately injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

