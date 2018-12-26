Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian near Nablus

December 26, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian man in an alleged car-ramming attempt in the occupied West Bank today as reported on Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the army said the Palestinian man had attempted to run over a group of settlers and soldiers at a bus stop near the city of Nablus.

Israeli media said the Palestinian was moderately injured and evacuated to hospital for treatment.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

