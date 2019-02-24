Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teen and a Teacher on Her Way Home

Israeli forces shot and injured a Palestinian youth, on Saturday evening, from al-Arroub refugee camp in the southern occupied West Bank district of Hebron.

According to medical sources, an 18-year-old Palestinian, whose identity remained unknown, was shot and injured in his foot with a rubber-coated steel bullet fired by Israeli forces.

A Palestinian citizen was wounded by Israeli gunfire at the main entrance to al-Arroub refugee camp, north of al-Khalil in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/5a46BTVGMH — Rafik Sabir Gouri @@@ (@RafikSabirGour1) February 24, 2019

Sources confirmed that the youth was transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. His medical condition was described as moderate.

Clashes erupted among Israeli forces and Palestinian youths at the entrance to al-Arroub refugee camp, during which soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs, while youths threw rocks.

A Palestinian teacher was shot and injured by Israeli forces, on Saturday, during raids of the Issawiya neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem.

Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, member of a local follow-up committee, said that Israeli forces raided the neighborhood as Palestinian students and teachers made their way back home from school.

Abu al-Hummus stressed that one teacher was shot and injured in her hand after Israeli forces repeatedly fired rubber-coated steel bullets and stun grenades across Issawiya.

The teacher was transferred to a hospital for medical treatment. Her medical condition remained unknown.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested the head and deputy head of the Muslim Waqf (Endowment) Council, the organization responsible for maintaining the Al-Aqsa compound, following recent protests in East Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque. While they were released after a few hours in custody, they have both been banned from Al-Aqsa for seven days.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)