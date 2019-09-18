Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Woman at Qalandiya Checkpoint (VIDEO)

September 18, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
A Palestinian woman was shot dead by Israeli security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint on September 18. (Photo: Via Twitter)

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman at Qalandiya checkpoint, in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said. Palestinian officials said she died of her injury, reports Reuters.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

Video circulated on social media showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses.

The Palestinian health ministry said a woman shot at Qalandiya had died. Palestinian officials did not immediately provide further details on her.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.