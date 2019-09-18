Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Woman at Qalandiya Checkpoint (VIDEO)

Israeli forces shot a Palestinian woman at Qalandiya checkpoint, in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Israeli police said. Palestinian officials said she died of her injury, reports Reuters.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering street violence since US-sponsored peace talks with Israel broke down in 2014.

A Palestinian woman has been shot by israeli occupation forces at Qalandiya checkpoint. 😔🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/AjEMlO2h9m — ραкιѕтαи fσя ℓιfє 🇵🇰 (@NAFEELZAKI) September 18, 2019

Video circulated on social media showed men with rifles confronting a woman. A shot is heard and she collapses.