Israeli Forces storm Al-Aqsa, Arrest Palestinian Worshippers (VIDEO)

January 24, 2020 News, Videos
Hundreds of Palestinians perform morning prayers in Al-Aqsa mosque. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces on Friday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, soon after the morning prayer, and arrested at least 13 Palestinian worshippers, Anadolu reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians were performing morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday morning, responding to the ongoing “Great Fajr Campaign”, which urges Palestinians to pray at dawn at both the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Tel Aviv imposes tight measures in many neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, by erecting numerous checkpoints, storming local shops and searching civilian vehicles.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

