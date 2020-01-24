Israeli forces on Friday stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, soon after the morning prayer, and arrested at least 13 Palestinian worshippers, Anadolu reports.

Hundreds of Palestinians were performing morning prayers at the Al-Aqsa mosque on Friday morning, responding to the ongoing “Great Fajr Campaign”, which urges Palestinians to pray at dawn at both the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil).

#Watch| Israeli soldiers attacked worshipers at Al Aqsa mosque following Fajr prayer today and used stun grenades and rubber-coated metal bullets, leaving injuries. pic.twitter.com/oQV5BeoVOp — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) January 24, 2020

Tel Aviv imposes tight measures in many neighborhoods of East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, by erecting numerous checkpoints, storming local shops and searching civilian vehicles.

Tensions at the Al-Aqsa compound have been rising for some time, as increasing settler raids have been reported.

They prevent our Palestinian flag in Alaqsa mosque Jerusalem ,but Palestinian never give up and they fly the flag at the sky of Jerusalem. 🇵🇸🙏❤ pic.twitter.com/yvCfyYJ6jR — Palestine Alqadi (@ALQadiPAL) January 24, 2020

Jewish settlers raid Al-Aqsa Mosque on a daily basis and perform Talmudic rituals inside its yards, while the Israeli army limits access to Muslim worshippers during this time.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)