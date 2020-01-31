Israeli Forces Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Injure Ten (VIDEO)

January 31, 2020
Israeli police storm Al-Aqsa compound before the morning prayer. (Photo: via Twitter)

 At least 10 Palestinians were injured on Friday morning, when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound and attacked hundreds of worshippers, according to Palestinian medical sources.

Israeli police forced their way into the mosque and shot rubber-coated metal bullets at the unarmed worshippers, injuring at least 10, one of them in the head.

The police then forced all the worshippers to leave the compound and detained three of them.

Earlier this month, Palestinians launched the “Great Fajr Campaign”, calling on people to perform the dawn prayer – fajr in Arabic – in both the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron (Al-Khalil). 

The campaign is aimed at defying Israel’s attempts to enforce a spatial and temporal division of the holy sites between Muslims and Jewish settlers.

