Israeli Forces Storm Palestinian Town, Confiscate CCTV Footage

Five Palestinians were wounded yesterday morning after Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Bireh and confiscated surveillance cameras in the area, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

More than 40 armored military vehicles stormed the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh, raiding a number of shops around the headquarters of the Palestinian finance ministry and confiscating CCTV footage from the area.

Israeli occupation forces raided a Ramallah coffee house to steal security camera recordings — same occupation army that hasn't let security camera footage of a US boy killed by its soldiers at a checkpoint in 2016 see the light of day https://t.co/c1izai1Xdi — Maureen Murphy (@maureenclarem) December 10, 2018

Local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces set up flying checkpoints in Al-Masayif neighborhood and checked the IDs of Palestinian passersby.

The commander of the Israeli forces told journalists that they had not planned to storm the finance ministry but wanted to confiscate CCTV recordings from the area.

Five Palestinians were injured during the raid, according to PRC.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)