Israeli Forces Storm West Bank Refugee Camps, Injure Dozens

A number of Palestinian residents of Al Arroub refugee camp in the south of the West Bank suffered suffocation today from teargas inhalation during clashes that erupted with Israeli forces, reported WAFA correspondent.

As clashes broke out in the camp, Israeli soldiers fired rubber-coated steel bullets at the protesters and showered them with teargas causing many suffocation cases.

The rise in tensions throughout the West Bank came a week after President Trump released a controversial plan for the Middle East.

According to the plan, the US will officially recognize Israel’s illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied territories; Jerusalem will be the “undivided capital of Israel”; Gaza will have to be demilitarized and “there shall be no right of return” for Palestinian refugees.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas immediately rejected the plan and called for street demonstrations.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)