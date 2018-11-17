Israeli Forces Suppress Palestinian Journalists’ Protest (VIDEO)

Several Palestinian and international journalists suffered severe tear-gas suffocation as Israeli forces suppressed a peaceful march organized by Palestinian journalists at the Qalandiya checkpoint north of Jerusalem in the central occupied West Bank, on Saturday afternoon.

Head of the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, Nasser Abu Bakr, was directly injured with a tear-gas bomb in the shoulder.

Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian, Arab and international journalists with tear-gas bombs while at more than 150 meters away from the checkpoint.

Member of the general secretariat of the journalists’ syndicate, Manal Khamis, also suffered severe tear-gas suffocation; she was transferred to a hospital for treatment, while cameraman of Ma’an TV, Muhammad Hanaysheh, was injured with a tear-gas bomb in the thigh.

Yasser Murtaya(30、ジャーナリスト) R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/FYIjleM716 — パレスチナ情報デスク🇵🇸 (@palinfo_jp) April 9, 2018

Abu Bakr demanded that those committing crimes against journalists be held responsible.

He added that international journalists visiting Palestine, including members of the International Federation of Journalists and the Arab Federation of Journalists, also took part in the protest to support Palestinian journalists protesting against crimes carried out against Palestinian journalists.

#Israeli occupation forces suppress international activists and journalists participating in a protest at Qlandia checkpoint, the protest launched against #Israeli oppression politics against the Palestinians. #IsraeliCrimes#BDS pic.twitter.com/Xlg2RAtWLV — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) November 17, 2018

Abu Bakr pointed out that 7,000 violations and assaults against Palestinians were recorded since the beginning of this year; the main two were killing two Palestinian journalists in the besieged Gaza Strip, Ahmad Abu Hussein, and Yasser Murtaja as they were covering protests wearing their internationally-recognized journalists’ uniform.

