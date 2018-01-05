A Palestinian youth was critically injured after being shot in the head by Israeli forces during clashes that erupted following the funeral of slain Palestinian teenager Musaab Firas al-Tamimi, 16, in the Deir Nitham village, northwest of Ramallah in the central occupied West Bank.

On Friday morning hundreds of Palestinians in Deir Nitham received al-Tamimi’s body, which was being held at a hospital in Ramallah since the teen was killed on Wednesday afternoon, from the entrance of the village.

He was then carried on the shoulders of mourners to the village’s mosque where mourners prayed over his body before burying him in the village cemetery.

Israeli forces stationed themselves around the town, causing clashes to erupt with mourners. Israeli forces fired stun grenades and live ammunition at mourners.

One youth was injured with a bullet to the head, and was reported the be in critical condition.

Al-Tamimi was shot in the neck on Wednesday, allegedly by a sniper, during clashes that erupted in the village. Israeli media claimed that he was carrying a gun near the illegal Halamish settlement, though witnesses vehemently denied the claims, saying the teen was shot in the middle of the village and had no weapons.

