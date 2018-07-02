Israeli Forces Visit Khan Al-Ahmar, ahead of Planned Expulsion (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces and officials visited the Palestinian community of Khan Al-Ahmar in the central West Bank yesterday, in preparation for the expulsion of the village’s residents.

Preparations for a war crime: Israeli authorities arrived this morning at the Palestinian community of Khan al-Ahmar which Israel plans to forcibly transfer. A police officer told them they would be forcibly removed and that they would be better off if they left "voluntarily." pic.twitter.com/8bZlAF9x7v — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) July 1, 2018

In a press release, Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said that Israeli occupation personnel “walked through Khan Al-Ahmar, among the residents’ homes, in what appeared to be preparations for the planned demolition of the community”.

The Palestinian Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar is days away from being demolished by Israeli forces https://t.co/Kdg4KOmgT5 pic.twitter.com/VF7L9SJuY7 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 2, 2018

An Israeli official confirmed to Haaretz that the “measurement-taking” had taken place, while a village resident told the paper that the Israeli occupation forces “walked around the houses, entered the ecological school (the well-known one made of tires, which is also slated for demolition), and counted the flocks of sheep. He said the children who were in the school fled in panic”.

WATCH: Israel is set to displace the Palestinian population in the occupied Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar to make way for new settlements. For decades, Israel has removed thousands of people from their homes as part of a campaign to push Palestinians out of their land. pic.twitter.com/2nVouF6GKt — The IMEU (@theIMEU) June 25, 2018

He added:

“We are afraid to sleep, in case they come at night and destroy our homes, and we are afraid when we wake up, in case they come then to destroy them.”

UN Human Rights Council now discussing situation in Palestine. @hrw to speak soon, highlighting Gaza killings, PA/Hamas crackdowns, imminent demolition of Khan al-Ahmar, settlements & Israeli efforts to block scrutiny of its rights record. Watch live https://t.co/RWYPJjHVz3 pic.twitter.com/3pa25YNI42 — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) July 2, 2018

According to B’Tselem, “residents reported that a police officer told them they would be forcibly removed and that they would be better off if they left ‘voluntarily’”.

The police officer apparently “declined to name the date of the transfer”.

Khan al-Ahmar #Bedouin near East Jerusalem are bracing for mass demolition after Israeli police and civil administration personnel arrive to survey the community today. Demolition may take place tonight. UN and human rights groups warn this is forcible transfer. #HumanRights — Ibrahim Husseini (@husseiniibrahim) July 1, 2018

As recounted by the NGO, on May 24, the Israeli Supreme Court “ruled that the state may demolish the homes of the community of Khan Al-Ahmar and transfer the residents from their homes”.

B’Tselem added:

“This ruling removes the last impediment which had thus far served to defer the transfer of the community, a war crime under international law.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)