Israeli Forces Wound over 40 Palestinian Protesters in Gaza

July 20, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinians taking part in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli forces on Friday used rubber bullets and teargas shells to disperse Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank, injuring over 40 protesters, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Murad Shtewi, a protest organizer, told Anadolu Agency.

“The Israeli army attacked the weekly march [in the Kafr Qaddum town], using rubber bullets and teargas shells.”

Shtewi said the injured persons are being treated in the field.

The Friday weekly protest has witnessed the participation of Palestinian leaders from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), he added.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

