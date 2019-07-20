Israeli Forces Wound over 40 Palestinian Protesters in Gaza

Israeli forces on Friday used rubber bullets and teargas shells to disperse Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank, injuring over 40 protesters, Anadolu Agency has reported.

Murad Shtewi, a protest organizer, told Anadolu Agency.

“The Israeli army attacked the weekly march [in the Kafr Qaddum town], using rubber bullets and teargas shells.”

One Palestinian child protester wounded in the head east of #Gaza city#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/X1yw13Umwm — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) July 19, 2019

Shtewi said the injured persons are being treated in the field.

The Friday weekly protest has witnessed the participation of Palestinian leaders from the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), he added.

97 Palestinians were wounded today at the #GreatReturnMarch when Israeli occupation forces opened fire at the protesters along the perimeter fence with Gaza. 49 were hit by live fire. Among the wounded are four paramedics and two journalists. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/uLSP9tiqas — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) July 19, 2019

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on the confiscated Palestinian land.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)