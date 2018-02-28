Most Palestinians Do Not Trust the PLO Threat about the Recognition of Israel

The Palestine Liberation Organization declared that it will withdraw its recognition of Israel following the US acceptance of Jerusalem as the capital of the Zionist state.

However, a poll by the Jerusalem Centre for Media and Communication has revealed that 56 percent of the Palestinians believe that the PLO would not commit to its threat to withdraw such recognition should the US and Israeli measures on Jerusalem go ahead, despite the pledges made by senior PLO officials to do so.

BREAKING: New US Embassy in Jerusalem will open in May 2018 in celebration of Israel's 70th anniversary, officials say. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 23, 2018

The center organized the poll after the Palestinian Central Council, the second largest of the PLO’s decision-making bodies, decided to ask the Executive Committee to suspend its recognition of Israel until it accepts a State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, cancels the plan to annex East Jerusalem and stops settlement development.

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi on US Decision to Move its Embassy to #Jerusalem: they deliberately chose a tragic day in Palestinian history, "the Nakba", as an act of gratuitous cruelty adding insult to injury. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/ndpsYSVFYx — Palestine PLO-NAD (@nadplo) February 24, 2018

The PLO recognized Israel in 1993 and has approved numerous accords signed by the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)