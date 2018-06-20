Israeli Government Intensifies Efforts to Undermine BDS Campaign

June 20, 2018 Blog, News
Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs and Public Security, Gilad Erdan. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan upped his government’s efforts to link the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign with “terrorism”, in a presentation to pro-Israel activists on Tuesday night, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Erdan unveiled what he described in a post on Twitter as a “map of the Delegitimization Network – aka, the Hate Net”, which the minister claimed, “mapped out the 42 leading #BDS organizations, their hub in Ramallah & the connections between them”.

Erdan’s ministerial responsibilities include overseeing the Israeli authorities’ efforts to undermine and sabotage the BDS campaign.

The Israeli minister claimed that “because of the policies we have led on this issue, millions of dollars, the fuel of the boycott movement, have been stopped in recent years, whether by international organizations or by states”.

According to the report,

“Erdan also noted that the boycott campaign has been ramping up its activities of late, and have been lobbying politicians in various countries, and working towards trade embargoes of Israel, including halting cooperation with Israel’s defense industries”.

Erdan said:

“The relationship between terrorist organizations and the BDS movement has never been closer, ideologically or operationally. I will continue to go after the perpetrators of this antisemitic hate campaign stemming from Gaza and Ramallah.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.