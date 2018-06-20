Israeli Government Intensifies Efforts to Undermine BDS Campaign

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan upped his government’s efforts to link the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign with “terrorism”, in a presentation to pro-Israel activists on Tuesday night, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Erdan unveiled what he described in a post on Twitter as a “map of the Delegitimization Network – aka, the Hate Net”, which the minister claimed, “mapped out the 42 leading #BDS organizations, their hub in Ramallah & the connections between them”.

Today at the #GC4I2018 forum, I revealed the map of the Delegitimization Network- aka, the Hate Net.

We've mapped out the 42 leading #BDS orgs, their hub in Ramallah & the connections between them. We're exposing their anti-Semitism & ties to terrorist groups like #Hamas & PFLP pic.twitter.com/N4hdwfnaf4 — גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 19, 2018

Erdan’s ministerial responsibilities include overseeing the Israeli authorities’ efforts to undermine and sabotage the BDS campaign.

The Israeli minister claimed that “because of the policies we have led on this issue, millions of dollars, the fuel of the boycott movement, have been stopped in recent years, whether by international organizations or by states”.

Under Minister Gilad Erdan, the ministry has secured some NIS130 million (approximately $ 36 million) for use over three years to fight against BDS, with the possibility of more funds to continue if successful results are obtained — ESTEFANY JIMENEZ (@ESTEFAN42345787) June 17, 2018

According to the report,

“Erdan also noted that the boycott campaign has been ramping up its activities of late, and have been lobbying politicians in various countries, and working towards trade embargoes of Israel, including halting cooperation with Israel’s defense industries”.

Minister Gilad Erdan: "The reality in South Africa is deeply disturbing given the increasing prominence of the BDS movement within the country and the solidarity shown by the ANC towards terrorist."https://t.co/vppkVBgTfm — CUFI (@CUFI) June 13, 2018

Erdan said:

“The relationship between terrorist organizations and the BDS movement has never been closer, ideologically or operationally. I will continue to go after the perpetrators of this antisemitic hate campaign stemming from Gaza and Ramallah.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)