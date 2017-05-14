Israeli Government to Build Settlement for Amona Settlers in 4 Months

Amona, an illegal Israeli outpost built in the occupied Palestinian West Bank. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The Israeli government has renewed its intent to build a new settlement in the West Bank for Jewish settlers who were evacuated earlier this year from the illegal outpost, Amona, the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The public Hebrew radio quoted an official source from the office of Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that “the settlement would be established within four months after receiving approvals from the .. authorities.”

Following a final evacuation verdict from Israel’s high court of justice, the Israeli police last February evacuated dozens of extremist settlers from Amona in the central West Bank.

Evicted Israeli settlers [note: Amona was not a settlement, but an outpost] wait & wait for Bibi’s promised new home https://t.co/OzXbj2Eq9z — FMEP (@FMEP) April 24, 2017

At the time, Netanyahu promised Amona settlers to build a settlement for them in a nearby area, without talking about its exact location or the number of its housing units.

Last month, the Israeli government has approved plans to build 15,000 housing units for Jews only in occupied Jerusalem at a time its campaign to demolish Palestinian houses in the city has reached unprecedented levels.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)