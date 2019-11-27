Israeli Government to Expand Global Arms Exports in 2020

November 27, 2019 Blog, News
According to Amnesty International, over the past 20 years, Israeli military exports went to at least eight countries that have been known for serious violations of human rights,. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Israeli government is aiming to increase the volume of Israel’s defense exports, reported Globes, which has revealed the main points of the plan for the first time.

The project, being overseen by the Defence Ministry’s International Defence Cooperation Directorate (SIBAT) led by Brigadier General (Res.) Yair Kulas, will begin to be rolled out in early 2020.

According to Globes, the plan is based on “focused seminars for senior commanders in foreign armies”, Israeli military “assistance for promoting sales of Israeli weapons”, and “subsidizing small and medium-sized defense companies seeking to sell arms around the world”.

Speaking this week, Kulas said that SIBAT favors a major expansion of agreements between countries, resulting in significant deals for the large defense companies, especially Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems.

As reported by Globes, Israel’s defense exports totaled $7.5 billion in 2018, with 46 percent of them being to Asia, 26 percent to European countries, 20 percent to North America, six percent to Latin America and two percent to Africa.

The new focus includes “Asian countries with which Israel’s ties have hitherto been kept on a low media profile”, although specific names have not been mentioned publicly.

“As a matter of policy,” Globes explained, “the Ministry of Defence does not disclose the names of the countries to which arms from Israel are exported.”

In addition, the report added, the Defence Ministry “will pay the most attention in the coming years” with respect to arms exports to European countries.

A mapping conducted by the ministry in recent months cited 41 countries around the world considered important targets for Israeli arms firms, with half of those target countries in Europe.

One country cited by Globes is Finland, believed to be one of the Israeli arms industry’s targets. In recent years, Helsinki has purchases drones from Israeli company Aeronautics, and also “signed a deal in excess of €190 million [$209 million] for the purchase of ship-to-ship Gabriel missiles from IAI”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.