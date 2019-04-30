Israeli Government to Fund Hotels in West Bank Settlements

The Israeli government will subsidize hotels in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, as part of a plan to attract more tourists to the area.

According to an article in Arutz Sheva, citing a report by Israel Hayom, Israel’s Tourism Ministry “will aid entrepreneurs who want to invest in building or expanding hotels in Judea and Samaria [the occupied West Bank]”.

But you won't support simple smart rules about not profiting from accommodation listings in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank – that blatantly breach International Law with devastating impact on the human rights of Palestinians.

The entrepreneurs can now apply for a grant of up to 20 percent of their intended investment.

Israel Hayom reported that a meeting held earlier this year between senior settler officials and the managers of Israeli travel agencies in the occupied West Bank “showed that the number of guest units is insufficient, causing tourists to avoid staying in the area for more than a day”.

27 US states "are using anti-boycott laws and executive orders to punish companies that refuse to do business with illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank," reports Human Rights Watch

According to the report, the government grants “are intended to encourage investors to open additional guest units in [illegal settlements in] Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley [the occupied West Bank]”.

Settler leader (Yesha Council chair) Hananel Dorani stated:

“We thank [Tourism] Minister Yariv Levin (Likud) for his important work on the issue of tourism in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.”

Government to encourage building hotels in Judea and Samaria: Tourism Ministry offers entrepreneurs grants for investments in hotels and guest units in Judea, Samaria, and Jordan Valley.

He added:

“Building hotels and guest houses in the area is an important step which shows the deepening of our roots in the ground and paves the way for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

