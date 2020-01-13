Israeli Intelligence Helped US Assassinate Iranian Commander: Report

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US media reports are confirming that Israel has played an important role in the assassination of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

The American news network, NBC, reported on Friday, January 10 that “the CIA knew exactly when a jet carrying Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani took off en route to Baghdad,” thanks to “Intelligence from Israel” that “helped confirm the details.”

The day after the strike, Israeli media reported that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had briefed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the US plans to kill Soleimani but refrained from reporting on a directly Israeli role in the killing.

According to The Times of Israel, this led Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say that “very, very dramatic things” were happening in the region, before departing for Athens.

Palestinian journalist and editor of the Palestinian Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud co-authored an article with Italian writer, Romana Rubeo shortly after Soleimani’s assassination suggesting that the nature and timing of the murder bear the marks of the Israeli Mossad.

“The fingerprints of the Israeli Intelligence, the Mossad, are unmistakably present in the assassination,” wrote Baroud and Rubeo.

“It is plausible that the attack at Soleimani’s convoy near the Baghdad International airport was a joint CIA-Mossad operation.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)