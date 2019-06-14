Israeli Jets Hit Gaza in Most Serious Escalation since May

Israeli raids targeted several parts of the blockaded Gaza strip. (Photo: File)

Israeli warplanes have attacked several Hamas targets in the besieged Gaza Strip, in the most serious escalation since May.

In a statement on Friday, the Israeli military said the attack came in response to a rocket launched from Gaza which hit a Jewish seminary in the town of Sderot.

No casualties were reported on any side.

Speaking from the Gaza Strip, Abdellatif al-Qanoo’, a spokesman for Hamas, told Al Jazeera the rocket fire was in response to Israeli aggression.

Al-Qanoo said:

“The occupation [Israel] is bearing the fruit of its own escalation, continuous attacks [on Gaza] and its stalling in implementing agreements between us. Our people will continue to challenge the occupation. We will respond to this behavior [Israeli attacks] by continuing to gather and march.”

The latest escalation followed Israel’s closure of offshore waters to Gaza fisherman on Wednesday in what it said was a response to incendiary balloons launched across the frontier that caused fires in fields in southern Israel this week.

In two days of heavy fighting in early May, Israeli raids killed at least 25 Palestinians, more than half of them civilians, according to Gaza health authorities.

truce mediated by EgyptQatar, and the United Nations ended that round of violence.

Some two million Palestinians live in Gaza, whose economy has suffered years of Israeli and Egyptian blockades as well as recent foreign aid cuts and sanctions by the Palestinian Authority, Hamas’s rival in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

(Al Jazeera, PC, Social Media)

