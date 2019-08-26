Israeli Jets Hit Hamas-Held Area in Gaza

Israeli jets late Sunday bombed an area in the northern part of Gaza belonging to Izzeddin al-Kassam, Hamas’s armed wing, according to sources on the ground, Anadolu reports.

Medical sources reported that there were no casualties.

Raid follows Israeli attack against #Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip that targeted a military compound & the militant group battalion commander’s officehttps://t.co/haGzgO5KvG — RT (@RT_com) August 26, 2019

While the Israeli army has yet to make a statement on the bombing, the airstrikes followed three rockets being fired from Gaza at surrounding Israeli settlements earlier Sunday.

The Israeli army said two of the three rockets were intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system.

No one has claimed responsibility for the rockets fired from Gaza.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)