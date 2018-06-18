Israeli Air Force jets have carried out a series of strikes on Gaza, in retaliation to alleged arson attempts and “explosive kites and balloons” being launched at Israel.

The Israeli Army said in a statement that it holds Hamas responsible for “everything in and out of the Gaza Strip” and that the organization “will bear the consequences” of its actions or inactions.

Throughout the Great March of Return protests, which erupted along the Gaza-Israeli border in late March, Palestinians reportedly used balloons and kites to send homemade explosive devices into Israel, resulting in a number of fires across southern Israel.

In order to put a halt to these activities, Israel has limited the amount of helium gas that can be brought into Gaza.

Nearly 130 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during the protests along the border with Gaza.

The UN General Assembly condemned Israel’s “excessive use of force” against Palestinian demonstrators, adopting a nonbinding resolution last week.

US envoy Nikki Haley wanted the final document to have an amendment condemning Hamas, but the proposal failed to draw enough support.

(RT, PC, Social Media)