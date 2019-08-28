Israeli Journalist Apologizes for Calling Arabs ‘Savages’ (VIDEO)

Israeli television presenter Yaron London yesterday apologized for calling Arabs “savages”.

London said in a press release yesterday:

“Many people, particularly our Arab viewers, were hurt by what I said. During the night, I heard a recording of the program and found that I had tripped up in my language. My choice of language was improper and they have reason to be offended. I apologize for that.”

Veteran Israeli Journalist Apologizes for Calling Arabs ‘Savages’ and ‘Murderers’ Longtime media personality Yaron London issues an apology for his offensive ‘choice of language,’ but says he sees no reason to retract his statementhttps://t.co/t3tuJmPZ7k — Johann Spischak (@SDGMasterglass) August 27, 2019

In a discussion on the new TV drama “Our Boys,” London had said:

“The Arabs are savages… They hate not only Jews. Above all, they’re murdering one another. Right, left, forward, to the east, to the west, Arabs are slaughtering Arabs.”

Widely popular israeli broadcasting veteran and pundit Yaron London calls Arabs “savages” on live TV. Racism against all Arabs is mainstream in israel https://t.co/d00wfvxqHj — Michael T (@Dusty_48) August 27, 2019

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation demanded an apology.

In his explanation, London said:

“Of course, in saying ‘the Arabs,’ I didn’t mean the individual Arab, but rather the leadership of Arab societies in neighboring countries.”

Veteran Israeli television personality "Yaron London", made controversial remarks calling Arabs "savages" who are murdering one another.#Racism pic.twitter.com/njFFM6zibO — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) August 28, 2019

London said he saw no reason to retract his statement since it relates to the leadership but acknowledged that it could also be interpreted as a sweeping generalization toward Arabs. “I deeply apologize for that and make it clear: God forbid that I should think that the Arabs are savages,” he said.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)