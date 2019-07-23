Israeli Journalist Mocks British Victim of Alleged Cyprus Gang Rape

A veteran Israeli journalist has come under fire after mocking the British victim of alleged gang rape by twelve Israelis in Cyprus.

The twelve suspects were arrested last week after a 19-year-old British tourist alleged that she was raped at a hotel in the popular resort of Ayia Napa where she and the Israelis were staying.

One of Israel’s most prominent security commentators, Roni Daniel, says of the victim of a gang rape allegedly committed by twelve Israeli teens in Cyprus (my loose translation): “Ah, she was used to two or three [men], and then suddenly there are 12, that’s the breaking point?" https://t.co/8XH7hQ5FhM — Mike S. Omer-Man (@MikeOmerMan) July 21, 2019

“Oh, she was used to two or three, and all of a sudden twelve, that’s the breaking point?” Roni Daniel, an army correspondent and commentator, said during a radio discussion.

The senior journalist was responding to local police reports which allege that the victim had consensual sexual intercourse with three of the suspects.

A British woman who was allegedly gang-raped by 12 Israeli teens in the party resort of Ayia Napa told police they assaulted her for an hour "one after the other."https://t.co/VWBgTfGSr1 — Abrar Khan (@khanabrar643) July 21, 2019

More than 700 complaints were made about Daniel’s comments, with women’s rights organizations expressing outrage over his remarks.

Daniel later issued an apology on social media.

All twelve suspects face charges of rape and conspiracy to commit rape.

(Al-Araby Al- Jadeed, PC, Social Media)