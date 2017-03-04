Israeli Knesset Rejects Bill to Investigate Gaza 2014 War

Mar 4 2017 / 8:18 pm
Gaza after Israel's latest war in the summer of 2014. (Photo: Ahmad Dalloul, IRIN)

Following the release of a state report on the 2014 offensive on Gaza, the Israeli Knesset has refused a motion proposed by the opposition to name a state commission of inquiry to investigate Gaza 2014 war report, PIC quoted Israel Hayom Hebrew newspaper as saying.

The motion, presented to parliament by Meretz MK Michal Rozin, was dismissed by a vote of 44 to 22.

“While everyone is talking about the previous war, I want to talk about the next war,” Rozin said.

On Tuesday, retired Israeli judge Joseph Shapira, issued a report presented before the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet over its conduct during the 2014 offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Shapira’s report criticized the fact that Israeli Army Minister Moshe Ya’alon and IOF Chief Benny Gantz, as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, did not properly brief the cabinet on the threat posed by Palestinian resistance tunnels used by Hamas Movement during the offensive.

“If the prime minister updated [the cabinet] over everything there would be more leaks. The more transparency you pursue, the greater the risk that things will leak,” he said.

In July 2014 Israel launched a 51-day offensive on the Gaza Strip, which left 2,251 dead, including 551 children in addition to 11,000 injured.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

