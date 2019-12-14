Israeli Lawmakers Relieved at Johnson’s Win in UK

December 14, 2019 News
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with UK PM Boris Johnson. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli lawmakers have expressed relief over the defeat of the UK Labour Party in yesterday’s general election as Britain’s minorities prepare for what is expected to be a tumultuous five years ahead.

The resounding victory of the Tories was met with huge cheers in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to applaud his British counterpart.

The Israeli Prime Minister tweeted:

“Congratulations my friend Boris Johnson on your historic victory. This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us”.

Netanyahu’s remarks reflected a palpable sigh of relief for Israeli politicians who voiced deep anxieties over a possible Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn on the day of the election.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

