Israeli Lawmakers Relieved at Johnson’s Win in UK

Israeli lawmakers have expressed relief over the defeat of the UK Labour Party in yesterday’s general election as Britain’s minorities prepare for what is expected to be a tumultuous five years ahead.

The resounding victory of the Tories was met with huge cheers in Tel Aviv. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of the first leaders to applaud his British counterpart.

Who would have thought it. War criminal Netanyahu congratulates his best friend Boris Johnson. https://t.co/fBDQgSBW42 — Suzy S (@PalestinePR) December 14, 2019

The Israeli Prime Minister tweeted:

“Congratulations my friend Boris Johnson on your historic victory. This is a great day for the people of Great Britain and for the friendship between us”.

Congratulations to my friend @BorisJohnson on your astonishing victory. This is more evidence that the people decide, not the media. It's part of a global tidal wave for secure borders, a free economy and sovereignty. — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 13, 2019

Netanyahu’s remarks reflected a palpable sigh of relief for Israeli politicians who voiced deep anxieties over a possible Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn on the day of the election.

