Israeli Mayor Calls For Expulsion of Palestinian Students for Campus Protests

May 17, 2018
May 14 was the bloodiest in the besieged enclave since the 2014 war. (Photo: Arab 48 website)

An Israeli mayor called for a college to expel Palestinian Israeli students who held a minute’s silence in memory of those killed by the Israeli army in the besieged Gaza Strip this week.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz quoted Naseem Malka, the mayor of Kiryat Shmona, as saying:

“I will not allow Tel Hai College to turn into Birzeit University, anyone who goes out against the state, against the soldiers of the army and against the citizens of the state, should look for another place to study.”

He added:

“I call on the heads of the college to expel these students from the college. Those who support the saboteurs have no place with us.”

A strike was held across Arab towns in Israel on Tuesday in protest against the brutal killing of 62 unarmed Palestinians who were demonstrating under the Great March of Return. Shops and schools closed as part of the strike and protests were held in many cities.

May 14 was the bloodiest in the besieged enclave since the 2014 war.

Palestinian students of Tel Aviv University prayed for those killed in Gaza.

In many European cities, people protested against the transfer of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, on 14 May, and joined Palestinians in their calls for their right of return and an end to the 11-year siege on the Gaza Strip.

Washington chose May 14 as the date of the inauguration of its embassy in occupied Jerusalem by way of celebrating Israel’s Independence Day, the same day when Palestinians mourn their Nakba, which saw nearly a million forced out of their homes and made refugees.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

