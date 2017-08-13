Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Israeli Media: Security Coordination With PA Resumed

Aug 13 2017 / 12:16 am
Under Palestinian law, collaboration with Israel may be punishable by death. (Photo: via Ma'an)

The Palestinian Authority has restarted security coordination with Israel without announcing the measure, Al-Monitor reported.

“Security coordination was resumed on August 4, but the Palestinian Authority is being discrete about the news and refuses to officially announce the reconciliation,” according to the report of an Israeli security source to Al-Monitor.

The source pointed added that the measure was taken without Israel meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ demands that occupation forces stop storming Area A of the West Bank which is under full PA control.

The website added that security coordination is beneficial to Abbas as it provides him with information about any Palestinian efforts to topple his rule.

Two weeks ago, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth denied that security coordination had been frozen:

Coordination did not stop for a second and the proof is that the Palestinian police never stopped facilitating the army’s entry into Palestinian areas without objection.

Abbas had ceased the controversial practice after Israel closed Al-Aqsa Mosque and imposed new restrictions on Muslims entering it in mid-July. The measures have since been removed.

(PC, MEMO, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
