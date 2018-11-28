Israeli Military to Investigate Thwarted Gaza Raid

Israeli soldiers at the fence separating Gaza from israel. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli military is to conduct two, separate investigations into the undercover raid in the occupied Gaza Strip on November 11, that was thwarted by Hamas forces.

According to the Jerusalem Post, “an initial probe into the event… is expected to be completed within the coming weeks”, with the findings to be presented to the Israeli military chief and head of Military Intelligence.

In addition to this investigation, a major-general has also been appointed“to carry out a general assessment of the army’s special operations”, which will “examine and study the challenges and [make] recommendations at the level of the General Staff, of multiple army branches and of the inter-organizational cooperation between different special forces”.

The news of the investigations comes after the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee requested a classified briefing on the operation.

With many details officially under a strict military gag order, the only comment provided by the Israeli authorities on the incident is that the purpose of the undercover operation “was not to kill or kidnap and that the troops were exposed while they ‘carried out a lengthy operation’”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

