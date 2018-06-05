Israeli Minister: Assassinate Palestinians Who Launch Kites

An Israeli minister has said today that Palestinians who launch kites from Gaza should be assassinated.

Israel’s Public Security Minister, Gilad Erdan, made the comments while speaking at an event in the city of Sderot, close to the border with Gaza. Erdan is a member of the ruling Likud party and has previously worked as an advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Erdan told his audience that “kite terror is very serious, and whoever sends them should fear for their life.”

The minister added that “we need to return to preventative assassinations. Those who send the kites and Hamas commanders must be a target for preventative killings,” according to Haaretz.

Israel has accused kites flying from Gaza during the recent ‘Great March of Return’ of sparking wildfires in southern Israel, although there has been no proof that they have been the cause.

On Sunday, Netanyahu demanded that $1.4 million worth of funds be withheld from the Palestinian Authority (PA) as compensation for damage to crops reportedly caused by the kites.

The Israeli government has offered 60 shekels ($17) per dunam (about a quarter acre) in damages to farmers in the region, with anyone whose fields have been damaged are to be considered terrorism victims.

Tensions between Israel and Gaza have been high in recent weeks following the killing of over 120 Palestinians and the injuring of thousands during the Great March of Return.

