Israeli Minister Awarded Prize for Supporting Illegal Settlements (VIDEO)

An Israeli government minister has received an award from West Bank settlers in acknowledgment of his support for the colonization of the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to pro-settler outlet Arutz Sheva, Housing Minister Yoav Galant was awarded a prize at a ceremony in Beit El settlement “for his role in developing Judea and Samaria [the West Bank]”.

In his acceptance speech, Galant praised Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank “and said that their presence in the area was contributing to Israel’s security”.

Galant declared:

“It is necessary to say in a loud and clear voice. The realization of Zionism in the Land of Israel is the settlement in Judea, Samaria, the Jordan Valley [three areas of the West Bank], the Arava, the Negev and the Galilee.”

The minister added:

“This is the formula that has been proven by Zionism over the last 120 years and especially the last 50 … The settlers in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank] are an expression and a symbol of the success of the Zionist enterprise.”

The Palestinian Authority warned on Tuesday of the consequences of the increasing escalation of aggression by Israeli Jewish settlers against the Palestinians, Quds Net News has reported. A statement from the Foreign Minister in Ramallah blamed the Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu for the consequences of the “violent” attacks of the illegal settlers.

