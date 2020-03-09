Israeli Minister Bennett May Shut off West Bank to Stop Coronavirus Spread

March 9, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. (Photo: File)

Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is considering closing off all Palestinian Authority-governed areas of the occupied West Bank to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Times of Israel has reported.

Bennett’s office said he requested a detailed assessment of the economic ramifications of such a closure, which will be presented to him in a meeting today.

During a press conference yesterday discussing how Tel Aviv was going to be combatting the virus, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel and the US would be developing solutions for the widespread screening of patients in order to detect the virus.

Netanyahu also said that the steps Israel has taken against the coronavirus “have proven themselves,” adding, “if we take further steps they will be applied to all countries.”

Following the discovery of seven cases of coronavirus in occupied Bethlehem last week, all entrances and exits to the area were closed to contain the disease. On Friday and Saturday, more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of those infected to 25, reported Palestinian news agency WAFA.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.