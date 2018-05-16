Israeli Minister Calls for Targeting Hamas Leaders

Israeli Minister of Public Security, Gilad Erdan, said in an interview with Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth:

“It’s time for the heads of Hamas to pay a personal price for organizing these terror attacks.”

El ministro de Seguridad de Israel propone retomar los asesinatos selectivos de líderes de Hamás https://t.co/PV93B12vYZ @_infoLibre "Ya es hora de que los líderes de Hamás paguen un precio personal por organizar estos ataques terroristas", ha dicho Gilad Erdan — Manuel Budiño (@ManuelBudio) May 16, 2018

Referring to the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others who recently announced their intention to take part in the Palestinian protests at the Gaza border as well as their will to be killed near the border fence, the Israeli minister responded:

“We need to go back to targeted killings, and they need to go back to hiding underground and fearing for their lives, not organizing the masses to carry out terror attacks.”

And then Police Minister Gilad Erdan went on TV to say counting the dead is meaningless and that Hamas are Nazis and responsible for all of the bloodshed despite Israel perpetrating all of it. https://t.co/I6U0gBwVeF — Meemsaf (@meemsaf) May 14, 2018

Two days ago, Erdan had referred to the protesters in Gaza as ‘Nazis’, to justify the killing of 60 unarmed people and the wounding of thousands more.

An Israeli government minister has justified the killings in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces by calling Palestinians “Nazis”.https://buff.ly/2L39yqT Gepostet von The Palestine Chronicle am Dienstag, 15. Mai 2018

Meanwhile, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said that if Israel wanted “the Gaza border to be completely quiet, there’s no choice but to conquer the Strip,” but she added: “I don’t think that should be done at this time.”

שקד: "אם רוצים להפיל את חמאס – אין מנוס מלכבוש את הרצועה" • לכתבה המלאה >> https://t.co/K6OJLdsnuF pic.twitter.com/fEmaYdu4R4 — חדשות עשר (@news10) May 15, 2018

Remarking on international criticism of the large death toll among Palestinians on the Gaza border, Shaked said:

“It is unpleasant, but we have a lot of experience, and we can deal with it.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)