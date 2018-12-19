Israeli Minister Halts Vegetable, Fruit Imports from Palestine

December 19, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Agriculture Minister, Uri Ariel. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

Israeli Minister of Agriculture Uri Ariel has ordered a stop in the import of fruits and vegetables from the occupied Palestinian territories, local media reported yesterday.

Despite warnings from Israeli security, army, intelligence and the civil administration that the Palestinian economy is fragile and cannot withstand such steps, Ariel insisted on his decision.

Security sources told Channel 2:

“This is a populist, irresponsible decision that derives solely from political considerations at the expense of the security of the entire public, including the settlers.”

The minister has justified his decision saying the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture has decided to stop importing sheep from Israel.

If implemented, the minister’s decision is estimated to cause a loss of 1 million shekels ($0.27 million) per day for the Palestinian economy.

According to Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can overrule the minister’s decision.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.