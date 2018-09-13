Israeli Minister Hints at US Resettlement Plan for Palestinian Refugees

Israeli Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday hinted that US President Donald Trump plans to resettle Palestine refugees in Arab states, Arab48 reported.

This came amidst reports that the US administration has been laying down an initiative to change the status of Palestinian refugees.

Israeli government minister Yisrael Katz (Likud): "Trump is peeling the Palestinian lie like an onion – layer by layer".https://t.co/qp9PoOmFW5 — Ben White (@benabyad) September 13, 2018

On Twitter, Katz wrote:

“I welcome the initiative of the US President [Donald] Trump to resettle the Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

He did not give details about this initiative or whether it was discussed or proposed for discussions.

אני מברך על יוזמתו של נשיא ארה״ב @realDonaldTrump , לאזרוח הפליטים הפלשתינים בירדן, סוריה, לבנון ועירק. בעיית הפליטים הונצחה ע״י מנהיגי ערב והפלשתינים, כמנוף לדרישה המופרכת ״לזכות השיבה״ ולניסיון להביא לחורבנה של ישראל, וטוב שתעלם מן העולם. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 11, 2018

He said:

“The refugee problem was perpetuated by Arab and Palestinian leaders as a lever for the unjust demand for the ‘right of return’ and an attempt to bring about the destruction of Israel … It is good that it disappears from the world.”

Israeli intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz praised the halt of US funding for the UN relief and works agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees.https://t.co/s2g0rs6Rxn — Eddie Du (@Edourdoo) September 2, 2018

On Wednesday, Katz hailed Trump’s decision to close the PLO’s office in Washington.

He said:

“This decision joins the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision to stop funding UNRWA, which is an organization that perpetuates the refugees’ pretend right of return … All these steps reach the roots of the conflict and tell Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas that he cannot continue his double-talk.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)