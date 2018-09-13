Israeli Minister Hints at US Resettlement Plan for Palestinian Refugees

September 13, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli Transportation and Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz on Tuesday hinted that US President Donald Trump plans to resettle Palestine refugees in Arab states, Arab48 reported.

This came amidst reports that the US administration has been laying down an initiative to change the status of Palestinian refugees.

On Twitter, Katz wrote:

“I welcome the initiative of the US President [Donald] Trump to resettle the Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.”

He did not give details about this initiative or whether it was discussed or proposed for discussions.

He said:

“The refugee problem was perpetuated by Arab and Palestinian leaders as a lever for the unjust demand for the ‘right of return’ and an attempt to bring about the destruction of Israel … It is good that it disappears from the world.”

On Wednesday, Katz hailed Trump’s decision to close the PLO’s office in Washington.

He said:

“This decision joins the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the decision to stop funding UNRWA, which is an organization that perpetuates the refugees’ pretend right of return …  All these steps reach the roots of the conflict and tell Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas that he cannot continue his double-talk.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

