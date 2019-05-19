Israeli Minister, Jewish Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque

Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, headed today a group of extremist Israeli settlers in a provocative tour of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Ariel and dozens of settlers stormed the Islamic holy compound in groups, only hours after Israeli police forcibly evicted hundreds of Muslim worshippers from the holy site.

Israeli occupation minister of agriculture, Uri Ariel and a group of illegal settlers perform a provocative tour in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem, today morning.#IsraeliCrimes #Freedom#Jerusaelm#alaqsa #Palestine pic.twitter.com/R0Y41h7PCU — EQB (@pal_resi) May 19, 2019

Similar tours by Israeli politicians and lawmakers in the past led to tensions and clashes between Israeli forces on the one side, and Muslim worshipers and the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf personnel in charge of running the compound on the other side.

