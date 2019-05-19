Israeli Minister, Jewish Settlers Storm Al Aqsa Mosque

May 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Uri Ariel, along with Jewish settlers, regularly raids the Al-Aqsa compound under armed security by Israeli forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, headed today a group of extremist Israeli settlers in a provocative tour of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Ariel and dozens of settlers stormed the Islamic holy compound in groups, only hours after Israeli police forcibly evicted hundreds of Muslim worshippers from the holy site.

Similar tours by Israeli politicians and lawmakers in the past led to tensions and clashes between Israeli forces on the one side, and Muslim worshipers and the Jordan-run Islamic Waqf personnel in charge of running the compound on the other side.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

