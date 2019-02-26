Israeli Minister, Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

Israeli Agriculture Minister, Uri Ariel. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under armed security by Israeli forces, on Tuesday.

Head of the public relations office at the Islamic Endowment Department, Firas al-Dibs, said that Israeli Minister Ariel was heading a group of Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa compound via the Moroccans Gate, which has been under Israeli control since the occupation of Jerusalem City.

Al-Dibs pointed out that Ariel took footage of the al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) prayer area that was opened recently.

Prayer area of the al-Rahma Gate was closed Monday evening upon order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reopened on Tuesday Morning.

Israeli police forces were deployed around the al-Rahma prayer area since early morning hours and took footage of Palestinian guards who opened the area.

The number of Israeli MK’s, who storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has increased the past few months after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, decided to lift a ban that would previously not allow Israeli Knesset members to visit the compound every three months, after incursions were banned since October 2015.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

 

