Israeli Minister, Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa (VIDEO)

The Israeli Minister of Agriculture, Uri Ariel, stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under armed security by Israeli forces, on Tuesday.
Head of the public relations office at the Islamic Endowment Department, Firas al-Dibs, said that Israeli Minister Ariel was heading a group of Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa compound via the Moroccans Gate, which has been under Israeli control since the occupation of Jerusalem City.
Al-Dibs pointed out that Ariel took footage of the al-Rahma Gate (Gate of Mercy) prayer area that was opened recently.
Prayer area of the al-Rahma Gate was closed Monday evening upon order by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reopened on Tuesday Morning.
Israeli police forces were deployed around the al-Rahma prayer area since early morning hours and took footage of Palestinian guards who opened the area.
The number of Israeli MK’s, who storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, has increased the past few months after Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, decided to lift a ban that would previously not allow Israeli Knesset members to visit the compound every three months, after incursions were banned since October 2015.
