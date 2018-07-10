Israeli Minister: No Palestinian State in the West Bank

Israel’s Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis declared yesterday that establishing a Palestinian state in the occupied Palestinian territory is “unacceptable”, reported Arutz Sheva.

Akunis, who hails from Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party, also claimed that there are officials in the Trump administration who share his view.

The minister said:

“My position on the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in Samaria and Judea [the West Bank], in the heart of the homeland of the Jewish people, is not acceptable in any way”.

"Israel has blocked access to the twitter account of a Hamas-politician. Not, God forbid, because of any inflammatory words, but for writing 'Hamas wants to see a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza with Jerusalem as its capital."

https://t.co/XHc3Dq3amS — Prof. C. J. Kerubino (@_Kerubino) July 9, 2018

He added:

“A Palestinian terror state is a recipe for the suicide of the State of Israel and we are not committing suicide. […] Whoever wants to destroy Israel’s existence as an independent and strong state will support the idea of ​​two states, that is, the establishment of a Palestinian terror state in the historic homeland of the Jewish people.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)