Israeli Minister Says Netanyahu and Trump to Discuss Palestinian State in Sinai and Gaza

Feb 15 2017 / 10:24 pm
(Photo: Video Grab)

An Israeli minister claimed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump will discuss a proposal put forward by Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to establish a Palestinian state in the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula. Such a state would not include the West Bank, said Ayoob Kara of the Likud Party. Netanyahu is scheduled to meet Trump on Wednesday in the White House.

“Trump and Netanyahu will adopt the plan of Egypt’s Sisi,” Kara wrote on Twitter. “A Palestinian state in Gaza and Sinai. Instead of Judea and Samaria. This is how we will pave a path to peace, including the Sunni coalition.”

The minister in the prime minister’s office said that the plan would revive a 2014 Egyptian proposal to resettle Palestinian refugees in over 1,600 square km of land in the Sinai Peninsula to be annexed to the adjacent Gaza Strip. Israeli army radio reported the news at the time, but said that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected the plan.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

