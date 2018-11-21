Israeli Minister Shaked: Deal of the Century Is a ‘Waste of Time’

The “deal of the century”, the peace plan being prepared by US President Donald Trump, is a “waste of time”, Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said yesterday.

Speaking at a meeting with hundreds of ambassadors and attaches at the Jerusalem Post Diplomats’ Conference in Jerusalem, Shaked added:

“I want peace like everyone else, but I do not believe an agreement can be reached … I would tell Trump: ‘Do not waste your time.’”

The far-right minister said that there are a lot of differences and a great gap between Israelis and Palestinians.

She warned that the ceasefire in Gaza would only last a few months, and then,

“There will be no choice but to fight Hamas with all means”.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan saying at the same conference that Israel is “closer than ever” to occupy parts or all of the Gaza Strip, expecting the army to start the “targeted assassinations” of Hamas leaders.

